Drag from downloads, show your support – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3442.4
In today’s snapshot we have a requested “mini feature” for the downloads panel and also offer a way to show your support for Vivaldi.
Click here to see the full blog post
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
For the curious. It appears in on your address bar next to your avatar if you are logged into sync
You also actually see it in sync settings
Exactly, what it looks like along with how and where it displays is subject to change but this is how it looks for this snapshot.
P.S. And yes (before you ask) I really did donate to my employer. This is not just something added on the backend to my account.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
The last opened Panel is not remembered after restart.
frommhold Patron Ambassador
2nd?
And patron too...
EDIT: 3rd then
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Ruarí Please support please pay with PayPal, on your donation page.
There are many people who do not have a credit card but would still like to donate.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí Nice, been waiting patiently
[Toolbars] Add “wiggle” effect to toolbar buttons when in Edit mode (VB-108288)
I think this is not actually implemented, did it get dropped at last minute? Anyway, it's fine by me as I found it terrible
Also, nice Polygonia Comma
The extension button showing when hidden is back again...
paul1149 Supporters
I made a donation via the Web, and it's not showing on my user profile icon in the V UI. Perhaps I should have made the donation through the browser? Or does it take more than 20 minutes and a restart for the icon to appear?
-
@paul1149: Are you logged in to sync in the browser? Make sure you are on 3442.4 (this snapshot) and also try a restart.
@paul1149: Actually you do not have a hexagon here either I see, does it mention donations in your forums profile?
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@paul1149 Actually another thought. Did you make a one off donation and not login first? We use the login to match up the payment. However it is possible to do a one off donation without login. If you were not logged in and also used a different email address for the payment to the one you use for your Vivaldi account, we would have no way to match you up.
P.S. I sent you a DM via the forums.
@stardepp: For the time being it will require a debit or credit card.
@Pathduck said in Drag from downloads, show your support – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3442.4:
I think this is not actually implemented, did it get dropped at last minute?
Seems to be working here:
Perhaps you have some custom CSS that may be overriding the new effect?
When adding a web panel it should come with "Separate Width" ticked by default, because if you change its width you basically destroy all other web panels that are using the default width. I reported it back in May (VB-106469).
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@AltCode No, just tested in a clean profile to make sure. Might be OS-related, I'm on Windows.
I don't mind though, I didn't like the feature
paul1149 Supporters
@Ruarí It was a one-off. I did use the email I am logged in with here, but I did not log in separately on the donation page. I did the restart. There is no hexagon either in the UI or in my forum profile. So it seems that using the same email is not sufficient for the software to tie the donation to my account. I'm going to reply to your IM also. Thanks.
15th updated
Linu74 Ambassador
I could not log in to comment on this page. The reason was that a third party cookie was not accepted.
Linu74
@Pathduck said in Drag from downloads, show your support – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3442.4:
The extension button showing when hidden is back again
confirmed, oufff
jimmynewtron Patron
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Ruarí But you can already make purchases via PayPal in the Vivaldi Fan Shop.