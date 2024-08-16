please, want to change font color on all webpages
hi, firstly thanks to vivaldi developers for their excelent browser which became my favourite
second, i look to apply green font on black bacground as i suffer from white font color, i was able to change everything but not font color in webpages. i tried to use dev tools but no success as i'm not expert. and please tell me if there's css file or extensions i could use.
thanks for any help.
barbudo2005
Easy. Use Dark Reader extension:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/eimadpbcbfnmbkopoojfekhnkhdbieeh
You can define the color of text and background that suits yours needs:
Steps:
1.- Install the extension
2.- Change to the versión 5 UI :
3.- Click "See all options"
4.- Click "Colors":
5.- Define text and background colors:
If you need you can also define the font-family:
Use "Dynamic" mode:
@slm4work thanks i did but no change, i change vivaldi theme settings and i'm new user of opensuse distro so maybe that the problem
barbudo2005
You should use this setting in Vivaldi:
@barbudo2005 thankyou all i fixed some dark reader settings and it worked