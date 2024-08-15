Unable to drag drop or copy/paste images to websites (KDE Neon 6.1)
On this forum itself, copy-pasting worked in limited instances.
Error message shown below.
Firefox is showing the same problem, btw.
So does this have to do with some security/permission interaction between KDE/Linux and browsers?
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@andz At which public accessible URL can i test this?
Drag/drop and copy/paste of images to browser (under KDE) fails in most cases on most sites I've tried, including this one and Facebook.
Very similar behavior on Vivaldi and Firefox.
DoctorG Ambassador
@andz I tested my 6.8 Stable on Debian 12
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12 KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5 KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0 Qt Version: 5.15.8 Kernel Version: 6.1.0-23-amd64 (64-bit) Graphics Platform: X11 Processors: 2 × Intel® Core™ i5-7500 CPU @ 3.40GHz Memory: 3.8 GiB of RAM
I dragged from KDE Desktop and Dolphin into reply area
Seems to be KDE 6-only.
I have no install to test with KDE 6.