Scrolling is broken on boss.info
Scrolling constantly jumps on https://boss.info when using Vivaldi iOS, iOS Safari works as expected.
https://youtube.com/shorts/IOA4m_yjw14
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@rpcm I could not reproduce the issue on an iPhone (iOS 17.5.1). Please tell me the Vivaldi version, iOS version and device model, where the scrolling issue is occurring on, so we could look into it some more.
iPadOS 16.7.2, iPad Pro 11" (M1), Vivaldi 6.8.3388.154 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).
https://www.boss.info/global/categories/tuners_metronomes/
Thank you @jane-n!
@rpcm Tried with blocker disabled?
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-privacy/tracker-and-ad-blocker-on-ios/