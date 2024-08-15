Website login issue
-
umairiqbal
Hello, dear Vivaldi community
I have a WordPress website:
I was using Google Chrome to access the website dashboard. Now, I shifted from Chrome to Vivaldi, but I face errors when logging in.
What should I do now? Is it a website issue or my browser settings are not okay?
It will be great to hear from you.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
-
umairiqbal
@mikeyb2001
Thank you very much for your support.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@umairiqbal If your WordPress lets login with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 you run a WordPress plugin which blocks or your webserver has a security app which has outdated data!
I am able to admin login on all my wordpress blogs
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@umairiqbal you're welcome that's what I'm here for