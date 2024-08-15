opens a getstarted window instead of a link
opens a getstarted window instead of opening a link when trying to follow a link from another application on debian 12
DoctorG Ambassador
@zufaris Close the Welcome tab. Check if there are other Vivaldi windows open which could have a tab with the Welcome.
A welcome page could come up after a major Vivaldi update. But i do not remember correct.
Never saw such on my Debian 12.6 KDE Plasma / X11.
@DoctorG
Thanks a lot. Now it works!
DoctorG Ambassador
@zufaris After you closed Welcome tab? Nice, my tip worked.