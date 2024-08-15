Since I updated to:

Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Revision 79dc6e3dc75f1ca82759568b8aaa16287cbeedb4

OS Linux

When I open the History Panel for the first time at any point in a new day, the history stops at the end of yesterday. Even if it is set to Today, yesterday's activity is the newest shown. I have to choose some other setting to see today's activity. Once that is visible, it updates properly for the rest of the day.

Yes, the computer was suspended at the end of the previous day, and awakened today with Vivaldi untouched, but that always worked fine until this latest version.

I can only imagine this is a small bug...