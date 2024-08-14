Standalone Mail and Calendar app?
-
paulcoholic
Any possibility of solo, standalone Mail and Calendar apps for iOS in the future?
-
@paulcoholic Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27229/vivaldi-mail-app-for-mobile-phones Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Vivaldi for iOS