Unsolved Display # of messages in universal spam folder badge icon
-
how to put a badge on the univeral spam folder to show how many messages are in it? badges seem to be on other folders, just not the universal spam.
i have 3 imap or whatever accounts.. i mean they are yahoo and outlook and i sign in by oath so i assume it is imap
-
@dalinar said in Display # of messages in universal spam folder badge icon:
how to put a badge on the univeral spam folder to show how many messages are in it? badges seem to be on other folders, just not the universal spam.
i have 3 imap or whatever accounts.. i mean they are yahoo and outlook and i sign in by oath so i assume it is imap
True, this is often confusing since spam may increase the count in other places.
You should either make a feature request or submit it as a bug (although I think it was probably a design choice).
-
yojimbo274064400
Does the issue persist if Settings > Mail > Include Spam Messages option is enabled, as highlighted below:
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Display # of messages in universal spam folder badge icon:
Does the issue persist if Settings > Mail > Include Spam Messages option is enabled, as highlighted below:
Oh...! Has this always been in the settings? I've never noticed it before...
I've added spam and archive so now everything should be counted. Since spam has confused my message counts in the past I would have preferred this. (Maybe I did see it right back with the first public tech previews of mail but didn't realise the effect it would have.)
And immediately after the change I see there are two new mails in the spam folder that I didn't know about!