if you try another browser Leave Vivaldi installed
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
You'll just find That feeling something's Missing and come back anyway save yourself the trouble of reinstalling and relogging into everything and leave Vivaldi installed and Default because i guarantee whatever you see in that other browser can be done through the Settings or an Extension in Vivaldi
@mikeyb2001, it's anyway advisable having several browsers at hand.
Apart of Vivaldi as main browser, I've also Mullvad, Otter and SSuite Netsurf.
barbudo2005
What a subtle and elegant way of saying that they will inevitably have to come back.
@barbudo2005, I think that sooner or later most of them will come back, when they realize that FF is not going to be the panacea either and, apart from Vivaldi, there is no other decent Chromium.