Can't even add Vivaldi email account to Vivaldi Mail
Today I thought I'd add my Vivaldi email account to Vivaldi Mail. How difficult could that possibly be when they're run by the same company? How wrong I was! Doesn't work at all. I have no clue why. I've added several other email accounts and it worked fine automatically after entering my username and password. It could be because I haven't participated enough in Vivaldi Social. Is this a Glee Club? Who does this? What kind of person would stipulate such a ludicrous requirement? Answer: Someone completely out of touch with reality.
yojimbo274064400
@viv2u said in Can't even add Vivaldi email account to Vivaldi Mail:
FWIW consider reading Two-Factor Authentication for Vivaldi accounts and a new reputation system for Vivaldi Webmail. | Vivaldi Browser to understand why Vivaldi chose a Reputation System