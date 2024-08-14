Deleting Storage
-
Hi there,
what is the purpose of the storage in opposition to the cache?
Deleting storage leads to clearing "traces" of allready seen videos on odysee.com.
Youtube keeps this data just in the cookies.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@voessli Hi, please read:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Web_Storage_API
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Web_storage
It's just up to the site where they choose to save their settings.
Storage/cookies has no relation to cache.
-
Thanks,
yeah i remember this persistent storage on Opera, and DOM with Firefox