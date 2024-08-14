login
-
Curtisdunn903Curtisdunn903
I can not log in to one of me credit card sites anymore it use to but not now and I have tried everything. It will open in another browser but not vivaldi?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Curtisdunn903Curtisdunn903 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
Curtisdunn903Curtisdunn903
Ok it logged in under guest prolife so what does that mean?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Curtisdunn903Curtisdunn903 said in login:
Ok it logged in under guest prolife so what does that mean?
It means you should continue the steps.
I'd say steps 6 + 7 are probably the most relevant.
Possibly step 9 as some sites fail if 3rd-party cookies are blocked.