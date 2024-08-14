Increase width of tiled tab inside padding
-
How would you increase the width of the inside padding for tabbed tiles without changing the outside padding? You can increase the padding surrounding the entire tabbed window by changing the
mosaicPaddingvariable like so:
#webview-container { --mosaicPadding: 10px !important; }
But this also increases the padding around the outside.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@IGupta Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
What you're doing there is overriding the variable, this is used to set the margin for each
.tileelement.
Instead you could set the margin for each tile directly using the standard syntax: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/margin
#browser .tile:has(> .tiled.webpageview) { margin: var(--mosaicPadding) 10px var(--mosaicPadding) 10px;
-
@Pathduck Thank you, that's useful.
Is there a way to distinguish between different tiles and only apply the custom margin to the sides that don't touch the outsides of the webview container?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@IGupta said in Increase width of tiled tab inside padding:
s there a way to distinguish between different tiles and only apply the custom margin to the sides that don't touch the outsides of the webview container?
I have no idea, I don't really use tiles or have a need to mod them.
Please learn to inspect the UI yourself so you can figure things out
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools