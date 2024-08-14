Sync is stuck in initialising state
Hi,
I installed Vivaldi stable on Ubuntu 24 and tried to login to my existing Vivaldi account. However, the sync is stuck saying "Initialising sync..." and loading indefinitely.
I tried deleting ~/.config/vivaldi and ~/.cache/vivaldi and re-installing Vivaldi but without success.
Please help me to fix this, thanks!
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@Sterling3841 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Sterling3841 I tested 6.8.3381.53 Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME and all synced nice.
After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more:
OS version and build
Installed security tools
like Antivirus, Internet Security etc.
Installed privacy & cleaner tools
Connection
f.ex LAN, WLAN, Mobile, VPN, Proxy etc
Installed third party ad/tracker filter or blocker
Vivaldi version
Open page vivaldi://about
Use of Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker
Activated block lists
Info about changed settings in page vivaldi://flags
Installed extensions
Open vivaldi://system
Section extensions
Button Maximise…
Copy the items from list in row extensions
Paste here with </> button
Information if a Vivaldi downgrade was done before with the current browser profile
@DoctorG for me it used to work on Ubuntu 23. Yesterday I upgraded and it is not possible to sync anymore. I read some posts on the forum but couldn't solve it anyways.
OS: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Security/Privacy tools: nothing yet (fresh OS and browser installation)
Connection: LAN
3rd party blockers: nothing yet (fresh OS and browser installation)
Vivaldi: 6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Vivaldi blockers: Block trackers and Ads configuration, no exceptions, no manually blocked sites
Flags: none
Extensions
ahfgeienlihckogmohjhadlkjgocpleb : Web Store : version 0_2 jffbochibkahlbbmanpmndnhmeliecah : Vivaldi Picture-In-Picture : version 1_0 lglfeioladcfajpjdnghbfgohdihdnfl : Vivaldi Theme Store : version 1_0 mhjfbmdgcfjbbpaeojofohoefgiehjai : Chromium PDF Viewer : version 1 mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli : Vivaldi : version 57918_50163_22633_26092 nkeimhogjdpnpccoofpliimaahmaaome : Google Hangouts : version 1_3_21 nngceckbapebfimnlniiiahkandclblb : Bitwarden Password Manager : version 2024_7_1
I can ping bifrost.vivaldi.com and my other device (still on Ubuntu 23) is syncing. So I don't think it could be network issue.
Status dump from vivaldi://sync-internals
@DoctorG for some reason it started working after manually pinging the bifrost.vivaldi.com domain. It asked for encryption key and then I was able to restore my previous workspaces. Thanks anyways