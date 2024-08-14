Message Toolbar
-
Hello,
I have just obtained VIvaldi and immediately, I doiscover that I do not have a toolbar at the top ov my mail messages so I am unable to dispose of an ermnail.
There is no Send to, Delete, Mark as <Soam etc at the top - I would be grateful top find out ghow to obtain this, as allmy efforts so far haver been unsuccessful!
Thank you.,
Colin3
-
yojimbo274064400
Right click anywhere above message being composed, i.e. area highlighted in image below, and select Reset Toolbar to Default. Should the issue persist then consider posting a screenshot of the issue.
-
I recently entered a post requesting help to enable me to have the message toolbar showing when I have my emails open in my inbox.
There is no "Send to" Delete" "Mark as" etc.
The only way I can dispose of them is to close Vivaldi, open my old Firefox and do it there!
I still cannot get to the right area of the so-called ·"Help" area so I am re-entering this request here.
Thanks in advance for any help.
Colin.
msell-by date, and very un terchnical
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Colin3 Open the Mail Panel with Ctrl+Shift+M.
Click on All Messages in left Mail panel.
Then you get the Mail editor.
If the mail toolbar is missing something:
Hit F2
Type Customise toolbar
Select the customize toolbar entry
Hit Return key.
Now Toolbar Editor appeared.
In toolbar editor select from dropdown Mail Bar , click Reset to Default and confirm Reset.
Next from dropdown Mail Composer Bar , click Reset to Default and confirm Reset.
Next from dropdown Mail Message Bar , click Reset to Default and confirm Reset.
At end click Done.
-
yojimbo274064400
See replies to original post here, Message Toolbar | Vivaldi Forum
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Colin3 Please post a screenshot, showing what you are seeing and redact any personal information/e-mail addresses. Thank you.
-
@yojimbo274064400
Thanks for your reply.
I do not really know what you want me to take a screenshot of.
Nothing with reference to the toolbar being changed to default appears in any of the drop-down choices when I right click either in "Inbox" mode or "New mail" mode.
As this space is only now two lines wide, I can't see any way to be able to edit it properly! So please excuse any typos!
Regards,
Colin
-
@Colin3 said in Message Toolbar:
I do not really know what you want me to take a screenshot of.
of whatever you see because we have no idea what the issue might be without looking at your computer screen. Alternatively, copy the image below into Paint or some other image drawing program and mark the spot where the toolbar you are looking for is missing (your email should look similar)
-
@WildEnte
Thank you for the reply.
Let me add that my 'complaint' is that I do not get the "send to," "Delete," "Mark/flag as" like I get in my other emails.
What appears at the top when I open the email in my Vivaldi Inbox is - "Reminder", "Add Task", "Permalink", "Snooze."
If you wish me to do any further tasks to aid your understanding, please forgive me, but I shall have to wait to do so tomorrow morning.
Regards,
Colin
-
@Colin3 If you posted a screenshot here then maybe the moderators have removed it (which they would if it contained personal info). So without having seen an image: If whatever you are looking at contains the word "snooze", it's not a Vivaldi interface, because Vivaldi doesn't have a snooze function. Do you have some web service open in a Vivaldi browser tab?
-
@WildEnte
Oh! Wow!
I was describing what appears where the usual toolbar words appear at the top and what the wording is in my Vivaldi inbox.
If it doesn't belong to Vivaldi, what have I got?!
Regards
Colin
-
@Colin3 a screenshot that does not contain personal information like names or email addresses would help to figure that out.
-
@WildEnte
OK, thank you.
I'll try to do it in the morning.
Regards
Colin