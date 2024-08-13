Mute tab button's appearance breaks with too many tabs.
The mute tab button normally is animated and overlays the favicon hiding it when media is playing. However, when too many tabs are open, the mute button's appearance breaks going off center and partially overlays the favicon causing it to partially appear.
Tested this on latest Vivaldi on Linux (6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ) on a new profile with default settings and theme.
edwardp Ambassador
@Sordid I can confirm on Fedora. Display is 1920x1080, the mute icon is fine with one to 25 tabs open. Upon opening a 26th tab, is when its appearance changes, it becomes superimposed over the web site's favicon, as you have also shown.
Opened VB-108726
DoctorG Ambassador
@edwardp said in Mute tab button's appearance breaks with too many tabs.:
I confimed for Debian 12 & Windows 11.