Only Show Close Tabs Option No Other Close Tab Opions
Hello, So is there a way to just have Close Tabs option and have that be the only option to close tabs? Currently there's Close Other Tabs and Close Tabs To The Left. Too many times I've messed up and selected Close Other Tabs and that of course kills all the tabs besides the one I want closed. Didn't know if there a CCS thing I could do or something else.
Thanks
yojimbo274064400
Consider removing menu options by:
- go to Settings > Appearance
- set Menu Customizations to Tab
- from Content list select options to remove and press
Deleteor
Delkey, or select *Delete from pop-up menu, as highlighted below:
@yojimbo274064400 said in Only Show Close Tabs Option No Other Close Tab Opions:
Menu Customizations
Exactly what I was looking for.
Thanks
One small add on question...
When you right click on a link. Is there a way to edit that section? Mine starts with open link in a new tab, but I didn't know if that section was editable?
Thanks
Nevermind I found it under link in that section.