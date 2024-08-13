Can't open vivaldi-snapshot
Hello,
After last update vivaldi-snapshot doesn't open if I click on its icon. I think it is a profile corruption problem cause if I launch it from terminal in this way I can open it:
vivaldi-snapshot --user-data-dir="/tmp/VIVTEST/"
Last two times that I can't open vivaldi was for a bug inherited rom chromium and I solved removing the GPUCache folders from profile path. But now also after removing them the issue persists. Has someone some suggustions on how to debug that situation?
Thank you
DoctorG Ambassador
@lupanoid Only to check whoch could be the culprit, start each:
vivaldi-snapshot --disable-gpu
Does that work?
Exit Vivaldi ans try next:
vivaldi-snapshot --extensions