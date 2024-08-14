Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
I often find trouble in searching a particular tab from 30-40 tabs.
Search button in tab view to search tab by title.
Samsung browser has this search tabs feature.
