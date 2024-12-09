You have speed dial on iOS that could help you.

First make bookmark folders of your sites like make each folder for single purpose then the put those websites in particular folders you assign to. Then put those on home page

1.Make Bookmark folder (example social media is one folder, research is another folder, work is another folder and so forth)

2.Put those those sites in the folders you want.

3.Then add it to you add those folder to your Home Screen.

You can do this on iOS right now and I have set up like this on my iPhone very easy to access things.

Here a couple links to help you

https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-bookmarks/speed-dials-in-vivaldi-on-ios/

https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-bookmarks/bookmarks-in-vivaldi-on-ios/

Hope this helps.