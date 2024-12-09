Search among tabs
Do you often find trouble in searching a particular tab from 30-40 tabs or more tabs?
Search tabs button in tab switcher to search tab by typing title.
It would be useful for tab-hoarders.
Samsung browser has this search tabs feature.
You have speed dial on iOS that could help you.
First make bookmark folders of your sites like make each folder for single purpose then the put those websites in particular folders you assign to. Then put those on home page
1.Make Bookmark folder (example social media is one folder, research is another folder, work is another folder and so forth)
2.Put those those sites in the folders you want.
3.Then add it to you add those folder to your Home Screen.
You can do this on iOS right now and I have set up like this on my iPhone very easy to access things.
Here a couple links to help you
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-bookmarks/speed-dials-in-vivaldi-on-ios/
https://help.vivaldi.com/ios/ios-bookmarks/bookmarks-in-vivaldi-on-ios/
Hope this helps.
Hurray! Its in progress, available in latest snapshot.