I wish to add my other email accounts
-
CGInternational
I wish to add my other email accounts so that they all come into Vivaldi. How do I add gmail addresses, proton mail addresses, yahoo, etc please?
-
Linu74 Ambassador
Go to Settings, Email and set your Accounts
Linu74
-
@CGInternational welcome to the forum.
Note that Proton mail seems to be a bit tricky to set up, you need to install Proton Bridge locally first. See this post for help https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95078/proton-mail-integration/4?_=1721232305909 - respond to that thread if you run into issues with Proton Mail
For Yahoo Mail, IMAP should work both using oAuth authentification or, once you have set it up on Yahoo's web interface, using an app specific password. Here's a thread supporting a user that had issues setting up Yahoo Mail. Respond there if you have issues setting up Yahoo Mail. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97770/cannot-connect-to-yahoo-mail/