I suggest adding a secondary password verification feature for displaying saved passwords.
-
Currently, there is no secondary password verification, so anyone can view the passwords saved in personal accounts. This compromises security, as there is a risk of password leakage when friends, relatives, or colleagues use your computer. I suggest implementing an auxiliary password verification when clicking the button to display saved passwords. After closing the settings window, another verification should be required to view the passwords again.
-
Additionally, the entrance to
vivaldi://password-manager/settingsshould be blocked as well.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ZhanXiaoGe The password manager can not be enhanced by Vivaldi as it is Chromium core feature.
The login database is locked until user types OS account login password, the the passwords can be revealed.
Yes, after the database is is unlocked everybody with keyboard access can see the passwords. And there is no autolock of the database or password manager after a while.
I do not think Vivaldi develoers will add a extra masterpassword to enhance the login privacy.
-
@DoctorG I have used a browser developed by 360 from China, and their password manager is quite good. They have done a decent job in handling privacy and security. Here's the link: https://browser.360.cn/eex/index.html?channel=9
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ZhanXiaoGe **** deleted
-
@DoctorG oh noes, now we will see this degenerating into a political debate
-
@DoctorG I just think their password manager features are well done. Of course, I'm currently using Vivaldi, also considering its security aspects. I've been using Vivaldi for some time now, and it's very comfortable to use. However, there is still the issue of potential password leakage. I wonder if they will improve the password management features in the future.
-
@DoctorG Additionally, I hope we can avoid discussing national policies and focus solely on software features. We all want Vivaldi to become stronger and better.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
@DoctorG Thank you for your response.