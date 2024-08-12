@ZhanXiaoGe The password manager can not be enhanced by Vivaldi as it is Chromium core feature.

The login database is locked until user types OS account login password, the the passwords can be revealed.

Yes, after the database is is unlocked everybody with keyboard access can see the passwords. And there is no autolock of the database or password manager after a while.

I do not think Vivaldi develoers will add a extra masterpassword to enhance the login privacy.