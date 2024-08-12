Ad Blocking
One particular news web site continually requests that I allow ads in order to gain access.
As an attempted workaround, I have selected the "No Blocking" option in Vivaldi settings and also listed that particular site as one for which ads are not to be blocked. But the issue persists.
My default browser is DuckDuckGo.
DoctorG Ambassador
@LamontCranston You should switch of blocking of tracking in ads in site-specific settings of Vivaldi Blocker, not in page Settings → Privacy → Tracker and Ad Blocking page.
Which Vivaldi version?
Which block list do you have activated in Vivaldi Blocker?
Which news site fails for you (URL)?
6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
The specific site I'm dealing with is nypost.com
DoctorG Ambassador
@LamontCranston Please check Troubleshooting issues.
I guess you have an other extension installed which blocks Ads/Tracking.
DoctorG Ambassador
@LamontCranston said in Ad Blocking:
The specific site I'm dealing with is nypost.com
Opens nice for me, i had no Vivaldi Blocker or a ad/tracker/privacy extension active.
And no settings for Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions.
I'm about to give up.
All ad blocking and tracking is disabled in Vivaldi. I've tried using DuckDuckGo, Firefox, and Google Chrome to access the web sites.
I've reset all Vivaldi website permissions and privacy and security settings to default.
My access to nypost.com is still consistently blocked by a "disable your ad blocker" message, and that site and several others will not display their comments sections even when I am signed in.
@LamontCranston do you use any kind of system or network protection that websites would detect as an adblocker?
This can be seen with VPNs, endpoint protections, javascript disablers, etc. Many employers deploy these kinds of protections on their company networks.
I'm not on a company network. It's just a single home-based PC.
You mentioned that a VPN can be a factor. I just began using a VPN late last week, but this problem has existed for at least a month.
If it can't be resolved, I'll just move on. There are other web sources I can use.
@LamontCranston The weird thing is, you are the only person with the problem. What would Vivaldi change to fix it?
I'm pretty sure now that the problem lies somewhere outside of Vivaldi, having seen that none of the available resets has had any effect. Not knowing that in the beginning, I came here first hoping that someone else had encountered the issue.
One of the items on DuckDuckGo's "help" menu relates to users getting the "disable your ad blocker" message. So I tried employing other search engines. That changed nothing. Switching to Google Chrome and Firefox yield the same result.
As I said earlier, it's probably time to move on. In the overall scheme of things, it's not worth all the trouble.