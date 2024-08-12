Auto-translate selected text doesn't always work
Basically, when you select text and click on the translate panel button, the translation works as you expects for the first time only..
However, when you select another text for the rest of the session, it gets stuck on the first text you translated and doesn't translate newly selected text.
Now, you can fix this by manually clearing the text every time, and you can also just right click > translate selection, but it would be nice if the panel button worked.
@Sordid I can not reproduce it with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 Win 11, all what i see is sometimes takes 1-2 seconds until text in German is received.
@DoctorG I can't confirm on Windows, but to be clear, I mean the translate button on the side panel. What I mean is that it doesn't translate newly-selected text as shown in the second picture. Instead, it's stuck on the text I selected the first time in the first picture and doesn't change without manually clearing it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Sordid I used the Translate Panel to check it.
Ah, i see you use the floating panel! There i can reproduce the issue.
@Sordid Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker; do not forget to mention the floating panel. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
VB-108673
@Sordid Confirmed.