can't set a keyboard shortcut
-
Hey guys, i recently installed vivaldi and I'm configuring the keyboard shortcuts and one of them was for switching to the last tab. i was trying to set it to Ctrl+ ~ but it wont register the ~ key when i press it so i can't set it either. is there a fix to this?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@snadwich The ~ is a key which works on some keyboards only with AltGr and can not be added. In some languages it is a single character, on some only a switch key to add a tilde to a character.
-
@DoctorG so is there no way i can add it somehow? because i've been using opera gx for a few years and there i can input this shortcut but i cant on vivaldi so i don't think it's a keyboard issue
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@snadwich Ah i see, it is the key on left of key 1 in main keyboard layout.
Is this known bug:
VB-97918 Backtick/tilde cant be used in Keyboard shortcut
-
@DoctorG ok so i figured out a solution, i had to switch to the british keyboard version to add the shortcut. sorry to bother you again but i would like to ask if theres a possibility to add a shortcut to go the last active tab. i noticed there is a shortcut called "switch to last tab" but this only takes me back once, i cant cycle back to the tab i was on again
-
yojimbo274064400
Try Previous Tab (Recent)
-
@yojimbo274064400 thanks
-
@yojimbo274064400 I actually tried this and it didn't work as i expected it.
what i'm trying to do is cycle through just two tabs, Previous tab does not do that. Supposed i open 3 tabs in the order A, B and C, so most recently I've been on tabs B and C, so when I use the shortcut on tab C, i'm moved to tab B, but when i use the shortcut on tab B, instead of tab C i'm moved to tab A.
-
yojimbo274064400
Try using Next Tab (Recent) to return to tab C from B