Not work Web Speech API
Web Speech API is implemened but not working. In Chrome and Edge it work perfect.
Why?
Example for test Web Speech API
https://www.google.com/intl/en/chrome/demos/speech.html
@wd1 Will not come. Google wants regular payment such feature for each browser and per minute.
@DoctorG why vivaldi don't have opensource alternative?
@wd1 said in Not work Web Speech API:
opensource alternative
Which one?
I think such will be implemented if allowed for commercial use and the Vivaldi developers have the time to implement.