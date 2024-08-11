Every notification happens twice
-
Like the title says, every notification happens twice. So, I will get 8 notifications twice, meaning I have to sit there closing notification windows over and over which are blocking exactly where I need to click.
Do you have any idea why this would be happening?
-
@cheyrn Mail notifications, website notifications, update notifications - everything? I could imagine subscribing to a website more than once, but the others shouldn't occur multiple times. Version of Vivaldi? Multiple windows or just one? Started recently or only just reporting now?
-
6.8.3381.53 I don't use email in vivaldi so it's website notifications, all occur twice.