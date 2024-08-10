Solved how to show the spam folder for individual mail accounts? (i.e, I don't mean the unified spam folder)
how to show the spam folder for individual mail accounts? (i.e, I don't mean the unified spam folder)
each account i have (I have 3 in this profile), does not have a spam folder.. although there is a spam folder in the unified account.
I believe i connect via IMAP to these.. they are yahoo or outlook accounts..
@dalinar There's no way to show only spam folders for individual accounts. You have to go to "All Accounts" and click on the relevant account to see its spam folder.
yojimbo274064400
If the IMAP special folder for Junk exists then it will be located under All Accounts > Account name, for example:
Be aware the folder may not always be named as expected but its icon provides an idication of it purpose, as highlighted in above image.