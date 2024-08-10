Sync not working
Vivaldi sync is working on my main PC (Win11) and on linux virtual machine on the same PC. However, I tried it on my other PCs (Both Win 11 and Linux) and it is not working.
DoctorG Ambassador
@cchx0000 said in Sync not working:
Means what? Please explain, show screenshot or error.
Please add information on Vivaldi and OS version on the systems where Sync fail.
What is shown in vivaldi://sync-internals in case of such broken sync? Any red errors or yellow marks on lists?
Perhaps blocked connection block SSL connect to Sync server bifrost.vivaldi.com by:
- user-defined policy, see pages vivaldi://management and vivaldi://policy
- Network routing
- Router issue
- Firewall
- Proxy
- VPN
- Internet provider
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@cchx0000 I remember a user with Kali Linux could not sync, but i could not reproduce the issue on my Kali.
Problem solved. This was due to proxy software (Clash Meta Verge) not working properly. Somehow all traffic to bifrost.vivaldi.net did not get through (all other traffic seems to work okay). I switched to Clash X (with older core) and sync is now working.