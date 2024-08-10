Key Chain pop-up
While browsing some websites, I occasionally see the following pop-up. What is causing this and how do I prevent it from happening?
Hi,
The pic has no access.
BTW,
It's better to use free pics host sites or the forum itself instead of G where you end up forced to use a G account to watch the pic out.
@creeve4
The embbed has to has usually the extension.
Some sites seems to have old BBCode urls.
The working one it's the one below.
You can just post the link since this has to do some extra steps.
Please post
Device
OS
Site
Haven't seen that ever on Android
@Zalex108 I cannot reply, I keep getting a popup saying "Post content was flagged as spam by Akismet.com"
It happens at the beginning on some new accounts.
You can post the URL like:
Vivaldi dot com
The users modify it
mib2berlin
@creeve4
Hi, I never saw this on my mobiles but it seems it is on a paying page?
Do you have an Authenticator software from Google or Microsoft to work with two factor Authentication?
Here is my reply since Akismet.com is flagging it as spam...
Pixel 4a running Android 11.
This happens on many sites, one that I can consistently recreate it on is this:
https://www.rockymountainatvmc.com/parts/protaper-se-7-8"-handlebar-p
Steps to reproduce:
- Use the Color drop-down to select "Jet Black"
- Use the Size drop-down to select any option
- You should now see the Key Chain popup
ModEdit: Added Reply
@mib2berlin I do have Microsoft Authenticator installed.
Fine here
Thanks for checking for me. I'll dig in further.
Are you logged in in the site?
Does it need an extra authentication?
@Zalex108 I just tested, it happens both when I am logged in and when I am not.
Try on another Browser to see what happens.
Also,
What password manager is the Mobile default enabled?
mib2berlin
@creeve4
Hm, if you not have to login the Microsoft Authenticator is not relevant, I guess.
I don't get this popup, specs in my signature.
Google is my default autofill/password manager.
I tried clearing certificate storage on my phone and this seems to have fixed it. I should have tried a different browser before clearing certs, oops.
I will keep testing and report back if I see the pop-up again.
I appreciate the quick help!