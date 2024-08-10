Do not work click on buttons on panels and windows
-
Hi! I download Vivaldi day ago and have a problems with interface.
When I try download something fikes or click on panel's windows - interface not work anymore. I just click on any buttons and this do not work!
I use stylus Slim pen (I not have mouse or real clipboard) and work on Surface 7 pro with win10.
I try all methods from support pages, but problem hapoen again and again....
help... I like vivaldi and do not want delete this browser(
-
@Soladiva i find messages about this problem with another devices with stylus, that use Windows ink and drivers of pen...
And this problem not was be happen before June 2024.
I download old version, but I hope new version next time remove this problem (
-
Old version do not work, because the program is updated forcibly....