0.0.0.0 Day
-
Dr.Flay Translator
"It's 2024 and we're just getting round to stopping browsers insecurely accessing 0.0.0.0"
"A vulnerability disclosed 18 years ago, dubbed "0.0.0.0 Day", allows malicious websites to bypass security in Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari and interact with services on a local network."
https://www.theregister.com/2024/08/09/0000_day_bug/
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/18-year-old-security-flaw-in-firefox-and-chrome-exploited-in-attacks/