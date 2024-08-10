Important Features Missing in Vivaldi Mail
Hi Guys,
I think the following two features are a must have for Vivaldi mail to be effective for everyday use:
- Schedule send (could not find this)
- Templates
Gmail has both of these and we cannot use this as a team without these features so will probably be uninstalling it soon.
Other than that, the browsing experience is very good and love the workspace concept.
Thanks.
Ho,
Use one Topic per Request.
Split this if you have editing access.
Here you can find the already existing one.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=