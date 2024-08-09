Unable to play on Stremio Web
-
I am unable to play videos on stremio web in Vivaldi because I am constantly getting the following error.
I tried playing it in a private window in Vivaldi and it works perfectly.
Please let me know if I have to make any changes in settings so I can stream videos on stremio-web.
Thank you.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@elielric Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Also, have you read the docs?
https://blog.stremio.com/using-stremio-service/
Have you searched the web or asked in the Reddit?
https://www.reddit.com/r/Stremio/
Have you tested in other browsers?
-
@Pathduck Thank you so much. It worked.
Apparently, I had a filter settings on in uBlock Origin which is why it was not working. After trying and testing out all extensions one by one, I finally found the fix.
Thank you very much for your help.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@elielric said in Unable to play on Stremio Web:
I had a filter settings on in uBlock Origin which is why it was not working.
Which one, tell us, could help others.