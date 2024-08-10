Tab Hibernation | White List
Is there a way to specify that a given tab NOT hibernate?
mib2berlin
@jtgd
Hi, yes it is but only for automatic hibernate, if you hibernate manually it does not work.
Open:
chrome://settings/performance
to add pages.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Is there a way to specify that a given tab NOT hibernate?:
chrome://settings/performance
Thanks. That's great, but why is that not in the regular settings? It seems you have two different systems for settings.
mib2berlin
@jtgd
This is a work in progress, the latest addition was the Memory Saver in the tab settings.
There are many many Chromium settings not reachable in any Chromium browsers.
chrome://system
chrome://sync-internals and many more,
check chrome://chrome-urls
