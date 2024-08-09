Browser keeps crashing
louisdoruh
coincides with when i accessed a new website (which I cannot post here as it is flagged as spam..)
not sure if that is what is causing it though. now it refuses to start up and hangs, I cannot even get to close the tab in question.
Hope this helps with fixing the issue.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@louisdoruh Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Go into your browser profile directory, find the
Sessionsfolder and delete it. Try again.
I'm not on MacOS but I think the folder should be in
~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default