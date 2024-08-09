Friday poll: volunteering with Vivaldi
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Do you volunteer with us (or have you ever done it in the past?).
Let us know by participating in this week's poll!
If you don't, but you're interested in learning more, you can check this page or send us an email at [email protected].
Have a nice weekend!
-
@marialeal, Ambassador since... I don't remember, something like 7 years.
-
edwardp Ambassador
Since 2023:
- Ambassador
- Vivaldi Social Moderator
- Soprano
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I am:
Ambassador
former Moderator
Soprano
-
Linu74 Ambassador
Ambassador
Manage the Topic in IRC #vivaldi & Founder of #vivaldi-de-talk since May 2021
Linu74
-
@Linu74 wait, Vivaldi's on IRC?? Which server?
-
Ambassador, Soprano, VS moderator
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mathieulefrancois IRC Libera #vivaldi #vivaldi-de-talk
-
@DoctorG thank you!
-
edwardp Ambassador
On Matrix, there is also a #vivaldibrowser channel, which if I'm not mistaken, @ingolftopf is involved with. Unofficial, but it's there if people would like to use it.
-
@edwardp Yes I'm already part of the Matrix channel! (I just need to remember to log on sometimes haha)
-
barbudo2005
Said:
I'm already part of the Matrix channel!
Are you one of them?
-
Aaron Translator
-
joeduffus Ambassador
Ambassador
Soprano
Reddit troll