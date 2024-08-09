Customisable Vivaldi menu
-
jirkacapek13
I think being able to customise the Vivaldi menu would help in decluterring the UI. For example I don't use Page Actions, or Reading List and Vivaldi Game so it sticks out like a sore thumb and being able to edit these options would be amazing.
-
mib2berlin
@jirkacapek13
Hi, please vote for the existing request.
I use this user page to search for existing requests, we have 5300 already.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/68161/customizable-menu-items.
It is tagged as IN PROGRESS, means it's actively in development.
In the mean time move your most important entries into the menu bar and the least used to the bottom.
I use Zoom and Settings very often and Page Actions never.
Cheers, mib