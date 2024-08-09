Notes is unreliable, doesn't save your work
I edited a portion of text, left it, when I came back all my work was wasted. I'm angry at my self for using notes in browser in stead of a real text editing system that can be trusted to save edits.
I don't know how the save mechanism is supposed to work, but it doesn't. If it can't be guaranteed to save, I'd rather have a save button and make sure myself.
Vivaldi 6.8 (3381.50), Windows 11.
mib2berlin
Hi, came back from where?
I have never lost a note since Notes was introduced in Vivaldi.
Create two notes with random text, restart Vivaldi, both should be there.
If not something on your system is deleting Vivaldi notes.
Cleaning software is known to delete Vivaldi data, CCleaner for example.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Using Linux version here... I use the side panel for Notes 99% of the time and have never lost anything either. It has always bothered me that there isn't a "save" button but it hasn't been an issue so far
@mib2berlin I was away for a while, the PC went to sleep, and when I returned to the tab with the Notes edit window, the text was set back to a state before my last edits that were now gone.
I don't know how often it saves, but I guess it didn't for a while and because I had been away from the pc, it loaded the page and hence the last saved version.
@lfisk OK, I normally don't edit a lot in the side panel because of the small edit area. But definitely want a save button now that I know that Vivaldi browser can't be trusted to do it for me.
DoctorG Ambassador
@swiggi I do not see any loss of Notes, when PC's sleep mode kicks in and i come back after 10 Minutes, wake up PC, the note has the content i entered at last.
6.8.3381.53 Win 11 23H2
yojimbo274064400
AFAICS changes to a note are saved whenever there is a pause in the input. To confirm this yourself view the note pane and then the change in Modified value, as highlighted in following image:
FWIW when this issue next occurs consider seeing if undoing (
Ctrl+
Z) or redoing (
Ctrl+
Shift+
Z) has any impact on restoring the expected note state.
DoctorG Ambassador
@yojimbo274064400 In Visual mode of Notes Tab a non-space character triggers the save and note gets modified.