Changing profile pic!
Is there any way of changing the generic profile pic (upper right corner) to a photo/pic on my computer without having to create another profile just to change the profile pic? If and when you create another profile you can choose from a few avatars which is alright, but a personal pic (headshot maybe) would be great!
DoctorG Ambassador
@KitMcGuire Click on the avatar icon top-righ to open profile manager, click on the icon left to profile name to Edit profile, click on the (+) icon to add a image, open a image file with file manager, changes confirm with Save.
When I click on my profile generic pic in the upper right of the Vivaldi browser there is no place that says "Profile Manager" or any + sign. If I click on the generic profile pic there is no place to edit anything other than delete myself or add another user.
I don't get any "Edit Profile" or + sign next to it. I click on my Profile pic and it opens the settings page and there is no place in any settings where I can change my Profile pic.
mib2berlin
@KitMcGuire
Hi, do you meant the forum profile icon not the browser profile?
Right is the profile, left is the forum icon.
Cheers, mib
I'm asking about the Vivaldi browser profile pic.
mib2berlin
@KitMcGuire
OK, open
vivaldi://settings/manageProfile
to get directly to the profile manager.
Cheers, mib
That address takes me to the settings page where there is no place to change your profile pic/avatar.
@KitMcGuire If you are logged in Vivaldi Sync, you get the community profile you set in forum.
To change it:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/me/edit
Click on "Change Picture"
Ahhhhh....OK. Got it. THAT wors. Too bad you just can't change it in the browser itself. ALSO tried adding some extensions through the Google Web store and every extension is grayed out where it says Add to Chrome. So it seems you can't add any extensions.
DoctorG Ambassador
@KitMcGuire said in Changing profile pic!:
ALSO tried adding some extensions through the Google Web store and every extension is grayed out where it says Add to Chrome. So it seems you can't add any extensions.
You need Settings → Privacy → Google Extensions → enable "Web Store"
Perhaps a Vivaldi Restart can solve it.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@KitMcGuire Please post your version and OS info from Help > About.
Right. It does work with Windows 10, but not with Windows 7 and the Chrome browser for Windows 7 which is older. I have MANY computers here since I'm a tech and do a ton of testing, troubleshooting, beta testing, etc. Too many 18 hour days here! Good thing Vivaldi itself works on most Windows platforms, but is best using Windows 10/11.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@KitMcGuire Win7 is no longer supported, not by Vivaldi nor the Chrome Web Store.
Read:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/pulling-the-plug-on-expired-operating-systems/
@Pathduck This is my Windows 7 Pro computer:
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ef1c4a3fa12ff48a0834eab3d28abd20049c91c1
OS Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601.24546)
JavaScript V8 10.8.168.25
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/108.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\Kit\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
@KitMcGuire Seems the Chrome Web Store does detect your old OS and disallows to install extensions.
Very true indeed....oh well. I will say however that the Vivaldi browser DOES in fact work on my Windows 7 Pro system here just fine!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@KitMcGuire Vivaldi 5.8 based on Chromium 108 is the last version to work on Win7. You could always try to install newer versions manually (Standalone for instance), but I think they added a check to prevent this.
Of course, being technical you could just copy a install from a newer machine onto the Win7 machine and run it. It might work, it might also crash and asplode your compy ... so
@Pathduck Vivaldi is working great on my Windows 7 Pro system here. I have it on a total of 17 computers, and counting....not done yet, and no problems other than the minor configuring steps I'm still trying to get use to. I'd like to get to a point where I know Vivaldi as well as I do Firefox. I've been a tech since 1985 and still remember the first Windows browser (Netscape Navigator) which came out of the University of Illinois - Champaign-Urbana. Only thing I won't touch is programming.