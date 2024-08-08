Not able to use Close Other Tabs when on a pinned tab
Few months ago it was working - I was able to close all unpinned tabs while reading a pinned tab, but after some update this function is gone now and I am missing it big time.
After an update "Close Other Tabs" shortcut key is working only from an unpinned tab, but when I move to a pinned tab - it does not.
Also this function is missing in the pinned tab context menu....
Also missing and not working "Close tabs to Left/Right"....
How can I fix it?
mib2berlin
@Vasy1ysk
Hi, I think this is a bug/regression but nobody noticed it.
To be honest, I never needed it since pinned tabs was invented.
You can report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib