Could Vivaldi ever export or sync the Settings? Not everything, like add-ins or keys, just basic configurations like font, keyboard, tabs.
mib2berlin
@brenji
Hi, tabs, extensions, a lot of settings, over 200 at least are synced.
Apart from bookmarks, history, typed history, passwords, reading lists, notes, search engines and some more.
Some users add a lot of keyboard shortcuts and mouse gestures, they are not synced.
We have a feature request about but only 15 users vote for the request since 2019, not many seems to need this.
You can vote for it with liking it at the first post.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41696/sync-keyboard-shortcut-or-gesture
@mib2berlin That is surprisingly. Even a settings report could be useful. Some reference. Will vote. Thanks.