Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.8
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream.
Click here to see the full blog post
HoracioDos
First?? Can't believe it! Thanks for all the fish!
@horaciodos: You are welcome, enjoy the
carlinhosnewstyle
Second!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Hey it's Ruarí half-a-bike back from the holidays
@Ruarí hey, WE really curious to see how one ride that one
bodygrooming
Thanks for the update! I'll check out the new features and improvements in Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.8. Let me know if there are any significant changes or fixes in this minor update.
mib2berlin
@bodygrooming
Hi, this was only a security update, no other changes.
You can read the Vivaldi desktop blog, they include change logs of an update.
Or add the blog feed to the Vivaldi feed reader.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
Cheers, mib
@3dvs: You can see others riding this here: https://youtu.be/jcAjkXKJRSI