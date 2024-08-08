How to Backup Custom Keyboard Shortcuts in Vivaldi?
-
Hello Vivaldi Community,I hope you're all doing well.I'm currently using Vivaldi and have customized several keyboard shortcuts to suit my workflow. I would like to know if there is a specific file or method to back up these custom keyboard shortcuts.Could anyone guide me on how to safely back up and restore these settings if needed?Thank you in advance for your assistance!
-
mib2berlin
@hzn12345
Hi, to my knowledge it is stored in the file Preferences in your profile.
The file include a lot more information if you start from scratch with a new profile it is OK to copy it back from a backup.
Using this file in a used profile can mess up a lot.
It is better to backup the whole profile or even the whole User Data folder, .config/vivaldi on Linux.
Clean up before you backup, depends on your workflow it can include GB's of data.
I use this settings to clean up: