Vivaldi Window | Remove White BorderLine
maximwaldow
Strange white line in Windows 11 but not in W10: How to make Vivaldi Window borderless, CSS possible?
Hi,
how can I remove this white border line? It's not appearing in Firefox. Vivaldi 6.8.3881.50. Here Windows 11 23H2:
Here Windows 10. Vivaldi as it should look: borderless.
mib2berlin
@maximwaldow
Hi, no white line here:
Windows app's have one, do you use Native Window setting in Settings > Appearance ?
You cant compare with Firefox, it's completely different to Chromium browsers.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
No native window in settings.
Hmm, I really wonder why I have this annoying line.
If in W11-Personalize-Colors-Custom Dark + Light is on I can see this 1 Pixel line around all windows.
My Problem is: I cannot unsee this line anymore.
My other W10 system (status before upgrade) has no borders.
I'm on W11 23H2.
I wonder how make this border transparent.
Managed to remove line in My Computer Window disabling Accent Color to Automatic.
mib2berlin
@maximwaldow
This is a Windows 11 feature.
I need this border to know where it is if windows overlap.
Check if accent colour is enabled.
EDIT: I glad you could fix it!
maximwaldow
@mib2berlin
Thanks. Vivaldi has still this white frame. There should be a CSS to make it transparent.
mib2berlin
@maximwaldow
Hm, I tried to inspect the UI but cant find a window border.
You can ask in the modding forum section if an experienced user can help.
DoctorG Ambassador
@maximwaldow On Windows the window of Chrome/Chromium/Vivaldi in foreground have always a border. I think this is not changeable.
@DoctorG
Here we have Vivaldi above und Edge below.
No border in Edge.
And here in Chromium there is no border:
And Chrome as well no border:
@mib2berlin
And I considered myself to be in Modifications already ...
I've used Devtools as well and can not find a hint what controls the outer border. There should be an item which defines this.
After some fiddling it seems to rely on Themes partially. Made a new clean install. Used different Themes. Some produce a noticeable frame line others are more subtle.
@maximwaldow If the "white line" is a part of the Vivaldi UI and not generated by the OS, it most likely can be changed with CSS.
Like you say, it probably also depends on your theme.
Might also depend on your OS set theme (dark/light).
Have you tried the "Dark" theme for instance? Is the line then dark?
I am not on Windows 11, so I can't check this myself. I suspect it might be something Vivaldi adds on 11 to "look like other apps" but it backfires if the user turns this off and Vivaldi still shows the border. Problem is Vivaldi is not a native app, so it needs to "emulate" native apps in some way.
Yes, as you supposed, dark makes prominent frames.
@maximwaldow And your OS theme setting is what?
Like you've also discovered, it seems to depend on your OS Accent Colour setting.
Since I can't reproduce it here on Win10, you'll need to inspect the UI to find the code used:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
My guess is some border styling set on the main body or the app/browser elements.
DoctorG Ambassador
Gray window border all the same on my Windows 11 23H2; tested: Firefox 129, Vivaldi 6.8+6.9, Chrome/Chromium 127+129.
maximwaldow
@Pathduck
Here we are:
@DoctorG
Could you post a screenshot please?
@maximwaldow And what happens if you change your app mode to Dark?
You said changing the Accent Colour to something else also changed the border?
You have accent on "title bars and windows borders" set to Off, that's why the other apps don't show it I guess. So the "Automatic" setting should have no effect - at least on native Windows apps. I guess Vivaldi should also have it off, but Vivaldi does not necessarily follow the native OS setting. It might do some detection on launch for instance.
Did you manage to inspect the UI to find the CSS?
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@maximwaldow
You see, the have all borders, created by Windows system itself.