@maximwaldow If the "white line" is a part of the Vivaldi UI and not generated by the OS, it most likely can be changed with CSS.

Like you say, it probably also depends on your theme.

Might also depend on your OS set theme (dark/light).

Have you tried the "Dark" theme for instance? Is the line then dark?

I am not on Windows 11, so I can't check this myself. I suspect it might be something Vivaldi adds on 11 to "look like other apps" but it backfires if the user turns this off and Vivaldi still shows the border. Problem is Vivaldi is not a native app, so it needs to "emulate" native apps in some way.