A quick test I mocked up:

#HotIf WinActive("ahk_exe vivaldi.exe") !q::Send "^3" !w::Send "^{PgDn}" #HotIf

Note: This is AHKv2 syntax, which I recommend you switch to anyway

Note: Had to select some random unused keys like Alt+Q and Alt+W

The most obvious mistake you're doing is trying to use Alt+<num> to switch tab - Vivaldi (and most browsers I know) uses Ctrl+<num>