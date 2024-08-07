AutoHotkey won't change tabs
-
(edited)
I'm automating some manual tasks in the TradingView Screener page.
After flagging some rows of stocks in the Screener (that works fine), I want to switch to the next tab. It happens to be tab #3. I have been unsuccessful getting this step done. Initial script:
^g:: Send !{Enter} ; flag current row Send {Down} ; move down one row ; ... Send {Down} Send !{Enter} Send !3 ; switch to tab #3 <== does not work Return
Also tried:
Send !{PgDn} ; Jump to next tab in order
Also tried:
Send {F2} ; open dialog Sleep 500 Send "Next Tab" ; matches the text of desired command Send {Enter} ; execute command to change tabs
Any clues what I might be missing or if this is a known issue?
-
barbudo2005
Explain better and copy the code like this:
;Toggle UI ~LAlt:: { if (A_PriorHotkey <> "~LAlt" or A_TimeSincePriorHotkey > 400) { KeyWait, LAlt return } Send, !u }
-
@barbudo2005 Thanks. Edited the original post above.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
A quick test I mocked up:
#HotIf WinActive("ahk_exe vivaldi.exe") !q::Send "^3" !w::Send "^{PgDn}" #HotIf
Note: This is AHKv2 syntax, which I recommend you switch to anyway
Note: Had to select some random unused keys like Alt+Q and Alt+W
The most obvious mistake you're doing is trying to use
Alt+<num>to switch tab - Vivaldi (and most browsers I know) uses
Ctrl+<num>
And not sure you can use
!{PgDn}like that in Send, maybe you could in AHKv1. AHK syntax is absurd and weird, I don't like it at all, and they changed a lot from v1 to v2.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
.... and they changed a lot from v1 to v2.
That's why I've stayed in V1.
-
@Pathduck Thanks very much! Including the working script:
#SingleInstance Force ; replace running version #HotIf WinActive("ahk_exe vivaldi.exe") HotKey "!q", MarkRows #HotIf MarkRows(HotKeyName) { Loop 10 { Send "!{Enter}" ; flag current row Send "{Down}" ; move down one row } Send "^{PgDn}" ; change tabs }
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@vbsql7 Elegant