Vivaldi Social down or just me?
@PublicWolf You can check the status of Vivaldi services here ☛ https://vivaldistatus.com. It’s up.
@PublicWolf works for me.
Edit: @luetage you were at most 10 seconds faster!
@WildEnte Don’t feel bad! You are a rubber duck, I’m amazed you typed out something at all.
Okay. I checked on a different computer, and it really is just me. I can get in fine on my Linux machine, it's just the Windows laptop that can't get in. I guess I've got something borked on my permissions or host file (I do edit that).
Thanks for the help, all!
Guess this is just a sign I should leave Windows behind and just stick with Linux!
I've become quite good at winging it.
mathieulefrancois Patron Ambassador
@PublicWolf do you have a second Vivaldi account? Maybe log out completely and log in again.
I've logged out of Vivaldi completely and tried log back in. I've logged out, rebooted and tried again. No luck.
At least I have narrowed it down to my Windows machine. Everything works great on my Linux laptop.
I've even rolled back Windows updates to see if perhaps an update to the .net framework was the culprit.
I'll keep working on it. Or I'll just enjoy Vivaldi.Social from the ocmfort of my Linux laptop.
mathieulefrancois Patron Ambassador
@PublicWolf I'm glad to hear it!