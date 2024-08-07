YouTube | Subtitles
With Vivaldi (used Chrome before) I always need to enable subtitles on YouTube. If using Chrome it will remember my choice, but Vivaldi will never... I'm on Linux btw, latest version. Anyone else has this problem?
@JoakimCh No problem here, on Windows. I doubt this would be OS-related.
Did a quick check - YT saves the caption setting as Local Storage object
yt-player-sticky-captionwith JSON values like this:
{"data":"true","expiration":1725635906515,"creation":1723043906515}
So, basically, if you clear Local Storage, this setting will be reset.
I inspected this variable now and did a refresh while looking at it, it stays true, but the captions needs to be enabled again after the refresh.
I am using their inbuilt ad-blocking (no extensions at the moment), I'm not sure if that could affect it or not. Maybe I need to try without it.
@JoakimCh What you need to do is this:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/