V 6.8 Crashes | Xubuntu 22.04
-
my vivaldi on xunbutu 22.04 has started crashing on many pages, too since yesterday. I'm seeing this error in the console:
[0807/131011.149240:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found
[0807/131011.175934:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_cur_freq: No such file or directory (2)
[0807/131011.176049:ERROR:file_io_posix.cc(145)] open /sys/devices/system/cpu/cpu0/cpufreq/scaling_max_freq: No such file or directory (2)
Trace/breakpoint trap (core dumped)
Any idea what could be causing this all of a sudden?
dpkg reports this version as installed:
ii vivaldi-stable 6.8.3381.50-1
Thanks in advance,
hoo0ver
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@hoo0ver Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Could be a problem with running two GPUs and their priority used by Vivaldi.